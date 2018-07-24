Lamar Odom was involved in a frightening incident on July 20. According to a new report from TMZ, the former NBA star was involved in an altercation at a Hooters in Queens, NY that resulted in multiple gunshots being fired.

According to witnesses that were on the scene, Lamar and a group of his friends were leaving the Hooters restaurant when a verbal altercation broke out between them and another group. A man from the opposing group allegedly took out a gun and fired multiple shots in the air. The group then fled the scene.

Luckily no one was hurt in the altercation. The New York Police Department is actively on the hunt for the shooter, although no arrests have been made yet. Law enforcement say that Odom is fully cooperating with them at this time.

In other news, Odom revealed that he is moving to Shenzhen, China where he will work with entertainment company 90plusgroup. “Happy & proud to announce that I have a signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family,” he captioned a post on Instagram.