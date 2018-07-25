After upsetting several fans during the Toronto stop on her ‘Miseducation’ tour, Lauryn Hill is up to some familiar shenanigans.

According to several reports, the musician has cancelled several upcoming dates on her tour, which is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. A statement from Live Nation says that dates were cancelled due to “unforeseen production issues.”

Shows in Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., St. Petersburg, Fla., and Virginia Beach were either cancelled or postponed. The Virginia Beach show, which was originally scheduled for Jul. 5, but was pushed to Aug. 15.

Up until the Toronto show, it appeared that things were going smoothly on the road for the notoriously flaky songstress. She also recently performed at the Pitchfork Music Festival to favorable reviews for her performance. At the Toronto show on Jul. 18, complaints ranged from sound quality to, of course, Hill’s excessive tardiness.

Several big names are on the featured guests’ bill for the tour, including Nas, Busta Rhymes, M.I.A., Santigold, A$AP Rocky, Shabazz Palaces, Dave East, Raury, Bambaataa Marley, Dave Chappelle, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Kelela, Taleb Kweli and fellow Jersey girl SZA. Truly only rime will tell in terms of what is to come for the ‘Miseducation’ tour.