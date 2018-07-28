Lauryn Hill Reportedly Sues Cousin Over $65,000 Loan

Lauryn Hill is reportedly suing a relative for breach of contract after he failed to pay her back for a loan. According to Bossip, the Grammy winner filed a lawsuit in New Jersey last month in an effort to recoup $65,000 from her cousin, Gerald Hill.

In the court documents, L-Boogie claims Gerald swindled her out of the money after they entered into a contract in which he agreed to pay 10 percent interest, if the loan wasn’t paid off within three months.

It’s been a year, and still nothing.

Technically, Lauryn could also seek money for legal fees, but the former Fugees member is only asking for full repayment of the loan plus interest, and monetary damages.

There’s no telling when the matter will be resolved, since Gerald has yet to respond to the lawsuit. In the meantime, the mother of six has been busy touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Earlier in the week, the “Doo Wop” singer canceled and postponed multiple dates on the tour due to “unforeseen production issues.”