When the proof is in the pudding, it is perfectly acceptable to toot one’s own horn; Ms. Lauryn Hill is a perfect example of it. To celebrate one of the most arguably influential albums of our time, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the woman behind it all decided to celebrate her accomplishment in grand fashion as the new face and creative force behind Woolrich’s new Autumn/Winter 2018 campaign, American Soul Since 1830.

In the new visual lookbook and her first-ever fashion campaign, Ms. Hill strolls around New York’s Washington Heights, donning personally customized capsule pieces that bear her likeness. The famed singer and rapper reportedly also served as a creative director for the campaign. Not only does Lauryn lend her face to the capsule’s visuals, but she also provides an acoustic performance of “Ex-Factor,” the 1998 hit song that got a boost of love this year on Drake’s “Nice For What.”

“We chose Ms. Hill as the first collaborator for ‘Woolrich: American Soul since 1830’ because her music is one of the most important cultural exports from America in the last 30 years,” Framework creative director Brian Phillips said in a statement. “Ms. Hill’s style, her creativity, and her words are lasting. She truly resonates with people of all ages and this is a moment when all eyes are back on her.”

Watch the full video above and images from the campaign below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Woolrich

CREDIT: Courtesy of Woolrich

CREDIT: Courtesy of Woolrich

CREDIT: Courtesy of Woolrich

