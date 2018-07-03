After LeBron James’ recent decision to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, his iconic 10-story billboard in downtown Cleveland is being taken down—for the second time now, TMZ reports.

The banner shows James doing his pregame ritual of clapping powder with his arms spread wide open, as a crowd of fans watches. Throughout the years, the picture has become a must-see city landmark. In 2010, the massive ad was also taken down when the NBA star joined the Miami Heat.

The banner will reportedly come down later this week, according to a spokesman for Sherwin Williams, which owns the building where the poster hangs from. Nonetheless, despite James’ new contract with the Lakers of four years for a reported $153 million dollars, he is still receiving support from his hometown.

“Words do not express the meaning and the feeling this accomplishment brought to the people of Northeast Ohio,” Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement, ESPN reports. “None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land.”

Cleveland fans are definitely going to miss LeBron after losing him to another team for the second time, but can still get some of his jerseys at the Quicken Loans Arena for 40 percent off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.