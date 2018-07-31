As far as insults go, Lebron James calling Donald Trump a “bum” on social media seemed to be as good as it gets, but now the NBA star is elaborating on his disapproval of the U.S. president. In a new interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday (July 30), James accused Trump of using sports to divide the country.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us,” James said. “That’s something that I can’t relate to. I can’t sit back and say nothing.”

James explained how he’s always viewed sports has an inclusive activity no matter the color of skin. “Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” he recalled. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.’… I can’t sit back and not say nothing.”

In happier news, the Lakers-bound athlete recently opened the new I Promise public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio to create opportunities for kids from troubled homes. “This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!!” James wrote on Twitter on July 29. “This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that.”

Watch CNN’s full interview with Lebron James in the video above.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Shows Up When You Google “Idiot” Images