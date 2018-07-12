It looks like LeBron James is looking to dominate another medium: the comedy world.

According to reports, the newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly in talks to produce and star in an unnamed comedy. James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment and screenwriter Steve Mallory reportedly sold the script to Paramount Players.

While there are no official details about the script, Variety reports that a “body swapping comedy” may be in the works.

“Although James has been busy cementing himself as one of the best basketball players of all time, after just competing in his eighth straight NBA Finals, the multi-hyphenate has also been engaged in the film and TV worlds,” writes the site. “His company recently sold the spec ‘Hustle’ to Legendary Entertainment, with James producing with Roth/Kirschenbaum. That project allowed him to become a member of the Producers Guild.” Of course, he also stole the show in the film Trainwreck, which starred Amy Schumer and Bill Hader.

King James recently signed to the Lakers with one of the largest sporting deals in history. He agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the iconic franchise, which boasts legendary NBA superstars such as Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson.