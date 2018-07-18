In November 2017, it was announced that LeBron James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed off on a new documentary that’ll focus on how high school basketball can discipline and shape the minds of the youth.

Now, its premiere date is finally here (July 18), and comes equipped with two new episodes featured on the NBA’s YouTube channel. Best Shot highlights the coaching skills of former NBA star Jay Williams and his Newark Central High School boy’s basketball team as they strive for state championship stardom. The trek will take place over the course of eight episodes, debuting on Wednesdays.

In a previous statement issued to Variety, SpringHill’s CEO Maverick Carter shared the passion each executive shared when this opportunity came across their table.

“All they need is that little push in the right direction, and with a relatable mentor like Jay Williams guiding them, they’ve got a very real opportunity to change their lives forever.”

Director Michael John Warren described the doc as “a multilayered series that is as much about the universal human condition as it is basketball.” In a clip published by Complex, Williams is seen running through a series of warm-up drills that’s not only intense physically, but also mentally.

Watch the first two episodes below.