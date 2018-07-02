Lebron James is taking his talents over to the west coast – Los Angeles to be exact. The NBA all-star has reportedly been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year deal worth $154 million. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ohio will undoubtedly be sad to see the king leave, hip-hop and west coast natives alike are overjoyed with the new move. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, T.I., and more reacted on social media following the huge news.

“We proudly welcome the Lake-Show to the Kingdom,” T.I. tweeted with a funny meme. Snoop, Cube, Bow Wow, and Chrissy Teigen all followed suit, welcoming Lebron to the city. Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant also showed love to on Twitter. “Welcome to the family,” he wrote.

James is leaving the Cavaliers after four seasons on the team. During his stint, he led the Cavs to four NBA Finals games, one of which ended with a championship victory. The win marked a first for any Cleveland franchise in 40 years and the third championship of his career.

Lebron James has yet to announce anything or release a statement regarding the trade on social media at the time of this post. Check out hip-hop community’s reactions to Lakers’ newest addition below.

We proudly welcome the Lake-Show to the Kingdom.👑 pic.twitter.com/nvWbYfG4kx — T.I. (@Tip) July 2, 2018

Weird much 😂 A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders. Congrats to @MagicJohnson & @LALakersLive et al. Cross your fingers for news from San Antonio. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 2, 2018