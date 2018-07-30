LeBron James Opens ‘I Promise’ School For At-Risk Youth In Akron, Ohio

LeBron James continues to be the living embodiment of the term hometown hero.

On Sunday afternoon (July 29), the former Cleveland Cavalier announced the opening of his first elementary school, I PROMISE, to 240 students. The learning facility was founded by the pro-athlete’s LeBron James Family Foundation and his hometown of Akron, Ohio’s public school system. Third and fourth graders living in Akron will be able to attend while the school will open its doors to other grade levels (first through eighth) by 2022, WKYC reports. STEM-based classes will also form the school’s foundation.

“This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!!” James wrote on Twitter. “This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that.” The school year begins on July 30 and ends on May 17, plus seven weeks of summer recess, USA Today notes.

Through a curriculum that aims to enhance learning performance for at-risk youth, those students who finish the regimen will also receive tuition paid by James to the University of Akron. The stipends will begin in 2021, ESPN states. By 2029, the goal is to see 1,200 students through to college.

