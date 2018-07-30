LeBron James continues to be the living embodiment of the term hometown hero.

On Sunday afternoon (July 29), the former Cleveland Cavalier announced the opening of his first elementary school, I PROMISE, to 240 students. The learning facility was founded by the pro-athlete’s LeBron James Family Foundation and his hometown of Akron, Ohio’s public school system. Third and fourth graders living in Akron will be able to attend while the school will open its doors to other grade levels (first through eighth) by 2022, WKYC reports. STEM-based classes will also form the school’s foundation.

“This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!!” James wrote on Twitter. “This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that.” The school year begins on July 30 and ends on May 17, plus seven weeks of summer recess, USA Today notes.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we’ve always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn’t get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of ) I’m so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let’s get it. Let’s go @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

Through a curriculum that aims to enhance learning performance for at-risk youth, those students who finish the regimen will also receive tuition paid by James to the University of Akron. The stipends will begin in 2021, ESPN states. By 2029, the goal is to see 1,200 students through to college.

BREAKING NEWS Reporting LIVE from the @IPROMISESchool is Makayla, Foundation Jr. Reporter on the announcement of the @KauligMedia Lab in partnership with @WKYC!#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/miBixVX6CA — LJ’s Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 23, 2018

@KingJames #IPROMISE Students are making their way to their new classrooms where they have some #IPS attire waiting for them #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/s1TRUht7Ia — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

Our #IPROMISE School Staff are gathering all around the school to greet @KingJames kids as they arrive for the 1️⃣st day at 9am! #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/updAKRs6Fi — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

The @LJFamFoundation I Promise School opens today in Akron. In the lobby is 114 game worn shoes that people have bought with one shoe coming here, the buyer keeping the other and all the money going to the school. pic.twitter.com/Mfnlym0Y8w — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) July 30, 2018