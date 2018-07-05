Lee Daniels is claiming he discovered Cardi B at an audition for his show STAR nearly three years ago.

During an interview with “Raq Rants,” the Precious director was prompted about his favorite hip-hop artist, to which he answered, it’s none other than the pregnant Bronx-bred MC. He then divulged a story about how an Instagram video may have changed everything for her.

“Dig deep into my Instagram,” he said with a laugh. “I was looking for somebody for STAR, and I was like [to Cardi] ‘do you mind if I take a picture?’ …And this was before she got on that reality show [Love & Hip Hop].”

Daniels also said that executive producer Mona Scott Young recruited the budding musician for the Vh1 reality show, thanks to his video with Cardi.

When asked if Cardi has thanked Daniels for allegedly starting her come-up, Daniels says he isn’t too sure, but he’s thrilled for her success.

“I’ve seen her a little bit, she’s fantastic,” he smiles.

Cardi B recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second time, thanks to her hit “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Meanwhile, Daniels announced that he was going to pay back Dame Dash the $2 million he owes him for funding his personal dreams of becoming a Hollywood director.

READ MORE: Lee Daniels On Mo’Nique: “No One Blackballed Her, Mo’Nique Blackballed Her”

READ MORE: Lee Daniels Speaks On Owing Damon Dash $2 Million, Agrees To Pay