UPDATE: July 10, 2018 2:30 PM EST

Court documents have revealed LeSean McCoy and Delicia De Cordon were in a legal spat prior to the alleged domestic incident that occurred Monday. TMZ Sports reports McCoy requested a judge’s order for De Cordon to be removed from a home he owns in Georgia.

They were also expected to be in court today due to claims that LeSean had people move Cordon’s belongings out of the home.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of beating his girlfriend, Delicia De Cordon, as well as other troubling allegations.

Details and a photo of displaying the aftermath of their alleged dispute were shared on Instagram by a woman named Mia on Tuesday (July 10). In the image, the fashion designer is seen with a swollen lip, black eye, and blood on her face. In the post, Mia shared how McCoy attacked De Cordon. It isn’t known how long the two have been together, but the photo above was taken at a 2017 Super Bowl party in Houston, Texas.

The group was reportedly traveling together in London before the incident happened.

Aside from the violence accusations, there are also claims that McCoy beat his dog, abused his child as well as allegations of steroid use.

“We kept quiet about your drug usage, all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this,” the post reads. “I can’t believe you did this to my best friend! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!”

Warning: The following image contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The NFL running back has responded to the allegations on his personal Instagram account, saying, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false.”

“Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

Sources from ESPN stated the Bills are looking into the allegations.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

