Lil Baby continues to upload his hustle. Coming off the release of Harder than Ever, Baby walks out with a breezy new record titled, “Coupe” featuring label-mate Offset.

Produced by Ricky Racks, the Quality Control artists boast about jumping out of coupes and onto yachts.

“Jump out the coupe/We balling, no hoops/dropping the check on the thot/It’s a hundred thou on my watch,” raps Offset.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Lil Baby about his burgeoning music career.

“Everything aligning perfectly, but it’s still hard work,” Baby said. “My story is going to be completely different than someone else’s story in terms of hard work. What I might feel like is hard work, another person is dying to do. This date, this state, day-to-day. To me, that’s hard work ’cause I’m up, phone ringing, ain’t getting no sleep. I got this title now, I got to answer to this, they calling. It becomes a lot on your shoulders. It’s a job—it’s a career at that. So there’s a lot with it.”

The 23-year-old may only be a year into his journey in hip-hop, but he’s gained the co-sign of Drake, who hopped on his single “Yes Indeed.” His debut album Harder Than Ever was also a hit with fans as it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Listen to “Coupe” above.

READ MORE: Lil Baby On Life After Rap: “I See Myself Having 3 Or 4 Artists Being The Hottest In The World”