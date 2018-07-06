Lil Pump has been teasing “Drug Addicts” for a couple months now. This week, Jetski finally stepped out with the new song and visuals.

The video treatment shows Pump being admitted into a hospital, where actor Charlie Sheen is his doctor. The two walk the halls with large amounts of pills and lean for the spaced-out patients.

“Whole gang full of drug addicts (ooh, yeah)/Took a lot of shit, forgot what happened (forgot what happened),” Pump spits on the Da Baby-produced track. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I got a habit (I got a habit)/I swear to God, you can’t be on my status (I swear to God!)/Start the day off with a pint (yeah, brr, brr!)/I’ma show you how to live life (yeah, ouu!)/Take a lot of drugs, don’t think twice (wow)/I do this every day and all night (ouu, ouu!).”

“Drug Addicts” is the latest single from Pump’s forthcoming, Harverd Dropout, mixtape.

In related Pump news, his club-banger “Gucci Gang” went platinum back in January.

Watch the video above.