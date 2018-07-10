Lil Uzi Vert continues to pledge his allegiance to darkness, and he’s taking his fans along for the ride. The “XO Tour Llif3″ MC recently performed at London’s Wireless Festival, and he deemed that his performance coincided with a “rapture.”

“Like I told y’all earlier, you motherf**kers have entered the rapture,” he told the crowd. In typical rapture fashion, those who are chosen to be saved fly to Heaven. However, no one moved. “And if nobody flying up to Heaven right now, obviously all y’all motherf**kers going to Hell right with me.”

“Oh, you already [in Hell],” Uzi continues. “I’m so sorry. You can’t get out! You’re stuck, it’s over.”

Since his emergence on the scene, the Philly bred musician has discussed his interest in gothic-inspired things, including his affinity for the music and lifestyle of Marilyn Manson. Then of course, if you say his name fast enough, it bears a striking resemblance to “Lucifer.” While Uzi favors darkness, there’s still plenty of goodness in his heart. Recently, he announced plans to start a fund or foundation to support the family of slain rapper XXXTentacion, “to make sure his child and family are taken care of not just temporary but for life.”