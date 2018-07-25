After cryptic tweets earlier this year, fans believe that Lil Uzi Vert is cooking a new album. While the digital streets wait to see what type of time Lil Uzi Vert is on, two songs from the Philly rapper have surfaced—”Introvert” and “Everything Lit.”

The first banger, “Introvert,” is driven by hard synths and sounds like Luv is Rage era Vert.

“Stackin’ my money, I’m countin’ this paper/You fuck with me, 223 bullets in chamber/I promise you, leave your girl ’round me, I’ll take her/She didn’t wanna lick her Lil Uzi, now had taste it,” Uzi raps.

On “Everything Lit,” the Philly bull gets an assist from an auto-tune as he raps over a brooding instrumental, shouting out Hit-Boy and A$AP Rocky.

“I fu*k with Hit-Boy, I’m tryna be a hitman/Takin’ yo ass straight out of existence/Where is yo hitman, that other man got him/Shout out Jodye Flacko, fuck wit’ your album/Moving them pigeons, them birds, they be flockin’,” raps

It’ been a one year since Lil Uzi dropped Luv Is Rage 2. Fans believe that he’s his next project is dropping soon. Earlier this year, he tweeted: “Eternal Atake” and “Eternal means forever. Atake means 2 overtake,” leading fans to believe “Eternal Atake” is the name of his next record.

Eternal means forever.

Atake means 2 overtake. 🌍🌔🌗🌘🌑. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 17, 2018

Eternal Atake . — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 16, 2018

Listen to “Everything is Lit” below and “Introvert” above.

