Lil Wayne has been sent a cease-and-desist letter from the estate of the Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

According to The Blast, the late rapper’s family is threatening legal action against the Young Money head honcho for pending trademark applications perceived to be infringing on the “full right, title, and interest in and to the name and likeness” to ODB. The name in question Weezy is trying to trademark is “New Dirty Bastard.”

“Specifically, ODB’s estate says the registration will cause confusion with consumers, so they want all the applications for ‘New Dirty Bastard’ withdrawn immediately,” reports The Blast. “They also want Weezy and company to scrap any plans to use ‘New Dirty Bastard’ in any capacity.”

According to sources close the his family, the estate of ODB is looking to release products and projects related to him. They are reportedly attempting to reach out to Wayne about the potential confusion, but so far, their calls have not been returned. If the cease-and-desist letter is not honored, the family will reportedly file a lawsuit.

ODB’s three eldest children spoke to VIBE in 2017, where they said they were working to preserve their father’s legacy.

“I didn’t know Wu-Tang was like that, I didn’t know he was like that ’til I saw it for myself,” said his eldest daughter Taniqua. “After going to different shows, I was like ‘yo, my father is poppin’!’”

READ MORE: Ol Dirty Bastard’s Children Talk Wu-Tang Dad For Father’s Day