Due to unforeseen weather circumstances, Lil Wayne was forced to pull out of his scheduled performance at this year’s Panorama Music Festival. However, according to reports, Weezy allegedly canceled his performance simply because he didn’t want to perform.

The rapper’s attorney, however, is singing a different tune. Ron Sweeney stated that the flight was truly delayed, and they made several attempts to switch with other musicians for later slots at the festival to no avail.

“Why would someone turn hundreds of thousands of dollars down in a city where he just did Summer Jam?” he said.

A source told Page Six that Weezy just didn’t feel up to performing.

“This was going on for days, like three days. He just did not want to do the festival.” The rag also writes that Wayne is not a fan of NYC due to his gun possession arrest and the subsequent eight-month stint at Rikers Island.

Twenty minutes into his scheduled performance on Saturday (Aug. 28), an announcement flashed on the screens at the NYC Festival which stated that the Young Money head honcho’s flight was delayed, forcing him to cancel his performance in the eleventh-hour.

“Due to weather conditions, Lil Wayne’s flight has been delayed and he is unable to perform tonight. He was looking forward to performing for his NYC fans and plans to come back as soon as possible.”