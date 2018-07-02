In Apr. 2015, Lil Wayne’s tour bus was reportedly shot at while leaving a live performance in Atlanta. Months following the shooting, Peewee Roscoe – an affiliate of Birdman and Young Thug – was convicted of committing the crime and sentenced to a 10-year bid in prison. Now, nearly three years after his conviction, the Supreme Court of Georgia has reportedly overturned his case, The Atlanta Journal -Constitution reports.

The court reportedly determined that the Cobb County judge had overstepped her bounds telling Roscoe that he would receive a longer sentence if he did not accept a guilty plea deal. “This opportunity is going away,” the judge reportedly said at the time. “Go to trial and you get convicted there’s not going to be any of me being concerned about when you parole out… Whatever they say you’re guilty of I’m going to sentence you, and I’m not going to worry about when you get out of jail because it’s not my concern.”

Additionally, the S.C. determined that the judge’s statements ultimately swayed Roscoe, making his guilty plea “involuntary.”

As previously noted, Roscoe – whose real name is Jimmy Carlton Winfrey – turned himself into the custody of Cobb County police in June 2015, where he faced over 20 charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal gang activity. In Nov. 2015, he reportedly pled guilty to six charges and admitted to doing the crime for gang initiation.

Peewee Roscoe will reportedly have a chance at a second trial or another plea deal, following his overturned conviction. A court date has not been revealed at this time.

Read More: A Timeline Of Birdman And Lil Wayne’s Feud