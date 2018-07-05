Lil Yachty, Cardi B And Offset Ask “Who Want Smoke?” On New Track

Back in May, from the studio with Blocboy JB, Lil Yachy previewed a song leading hip-hop heads to believe that the two collaborated on the record.

But that’s not the case. Today (July 5), the finished song, “Who Want Smoke?” featuring Cardi B and Offset, hit the digital streets. Bronx native Cardi kicks in the door on the song’s first verse, claiming her self-dubbed title as the King of New York:

“I-I-I hear shots comin’ on the low from hoes I’m higher than/This attention is so flatterin’ ’cause they’re admirin’/Don’t know what’s on their mind, but it should be retirement/Get the AARP or this AR get to firin’ (blat)/They don’t want smoke with me (no)/The diamonds is chokin’ me, their pussy need potpourri/These bit*hes is 0-3/And there ain’t a lower league, all in my ovaries,” raps Cardi B.

In related news, Cardi B recently snagged her second No. 1 record on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to her J. Balvin and Bad Bunny-assisted single, “I Like It.” Yachy is working on projects with Takeoff, Trippie Redd, and Lil Pump as well as Migos and Gucci Mane.

Stream “Who Want Smoke” down below.

Tags: Cardi B, lil yachty, Offset