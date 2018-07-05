Back in May, from the studio with Blocboy JB, Lil Yachy previewed a song leading hip-hop heads to believe that the two collaborated on the record.

But that’s not the case. Today (July 5), the finished song, “Who Want Smoke?” featuring Cardi B and Offset, hit the digital streets. Bronx native Cardi kicks in the door on the song’s first verse, claiming her self-dubbed title as the King of New York:

“I-I-I hear shots comin’ on the low from hoes I’m higher than/This attention is so flatterin’ ’cause they’re admirin’/Don’t know what’s on their mind, but it should be retirement/Get the AARP or this AR get to firin’ (blat)/They don’t want smoke with me (no)/The diamonds is chokin’ me, their pussy need potpourri/These bit*hes is 0-3/And there ain’t a lower league, all in my ovaries,” raps Cardi B.

In related news, Cardi B recently snagged her second No. 1 record on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to her J. Balvin and Bad Bunny-assisted single, “I Like It.” Yachy is working on projects with Takeoff, Trippie Redd, and Lil Pump as well as Migos and Gucci Mane.

Stream “Who Want Smoke” down below.

