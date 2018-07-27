Southeast side Chicago’s own G-Herbo has had an incredible first half of the year, welcoming a baby boy and kicking off the viral “Who Run It” challenge. Today, he caps it all off with the release of Swervo, his long-awaited joint project with 808 Mafia’s own Southside.

The new album showcases a simpler, bounce-heavy G-Herbo operating as a guest in Southside’s realm of Atlanta. While the Atlanta-fueled uptempo sound may alienate some fans who are accustomed to the darker, rugged Chicago flavor, Swervo is certainly a worthy crowd pleaser, especially to fans outside the Windy City. Southside and Herbo have developed a strong chemistry and have crafted vibes that are catchy without making compromises.

Swervo certainly drives the Chi-Town meets ATL theme home as it has features from 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Young Thug, and Juice WRLD.

Here is the tracklist as follows, which includes the dreamy “Swervo” along with, “Focused” and the barn burning “Who Run It (remix)”.

Swervo is G-Herbo’s first full-length release after dropping the deluxe edition to his critically acclaimed debut, Humble Beast. It’s now available on all streaming services and digital marketplaces. And in case you’re ready to see him perform some of these joints live, he will be performing in Chicago at Lollapalooza on Aug. 3.