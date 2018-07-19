Red Bull Music will broadcast the live recording of Red Bull Radio’s Peak Time where attendees and viewers will receive an oral history of Chicago’s renowned dance crew, Teklife.

Hosted by Vivian Host, DJ Grant-Man will discuss the origins of the group, which has grown into a nationally affiliated footwork crew over the decades. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn will divulge the beginnings of their relationship with Teklife. Rookie Teklife members DJ Taye and DJ Manny will also touch on their relationship with the crew.

Footwork beginnings can be traced back to Chicago’s skating rinks, where dance groups and organized routines, in which the routines morphed into footwork.

Following tonight’s show, there will be a performance by Era Footwork Crew will as well as interviews and other surprises. Tickets run $10 each and can be purchased here.

Stream the event above tonight (July 19), beginning at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST.