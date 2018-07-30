Now, this is one reboot worth having. Living Single, the series that welcomed Khadijah, Synclaire, Obie, and Maxine into our lives in the ’90s, might be the next show on the reboot train.

Erika Alexander dropped a very noticeable clue on Instagram Monday (July 30), with a funny pun. “Anyone know how to ‘reboot’ this?” she questioned while pointing to her laptop.

The rest of the tribe have been quiet about the reboot except Kim Coles who spoke with ET about a possible project dropping next month with the cast described as “reboot-ish.”

“[Queen Latifah’s] been talking, listen what [I’d] love to say is that I have been neither contacted nor contracted. However, something is happening next month that I cannot talk about and that’s all I’m gonna say,” she said. “That’s all I can say. The six of us together; a reboot-ish. That’s all I can say.”

In 2017, Latifah shared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! that something was on the way. “We’re actually working on it,” she said. “It’s not there yet. But, hopefully, we can get it happening.” She also revealed what many of the younger fans discovered through Alexander’s interview with The Breakfast Club–the 1993 series was the direct inspiration for Friends.

Nonetheless, Living Single went on to launch iconic characters, careers, and romances like Synclaire and Overton. The series has gained new fans through its syndication on Hulu and can garner more if their reboot flows through the channels of Netflix.

No matter the channel, we’re all ready for this.

Check out the cast’s many reunions below.

