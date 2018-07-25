Loni Love is bringing her own brand of humor to the small screen in the very near future. The Emmy Award-winning comedienne and The Real co-host recently revealed that she just scored her own show with Warner Bros. Television, whose subsidiary company, Telepictures, produces The Real.

According to Deadline, the show is set to be an autobiographical scripted comedy series, based on her everyday journey as a thriving single woman with an unmistakably vibrant personality. This will be developed simultaneously as she continues her work alongside co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jeannie Mai.

“I am thrilled to be developing a comedy with Warner Bros. as I continue to co-host The Real,” she said in a statement. “My life’s work is all about entertaining, inspiring and helping people become the best they can be.”

Congratulations, Loni.

READ MORE: Brunch With The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ Revealed Just How Thankful They Are For Their Fans