JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival will continue to be held at its usual location in Philadelphia, Variety reports.

The Benjamin Frankliln Parkway in the City of Brotherly Love will continue to host the music fest for years to come. The site reads that the conclusion was made after a “productive” meeting between Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez.

“Both parties have agreed to continue to host the festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” an announcement reads, “and are committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.”

Last week, a rep for Mayor Kenney’s office told a Philly publication that the highly-anticipated festival will not be held in the city after this year. As a result, Jigga wrote an op-ed for the Philadelphia Inquirer regarding his disapproval.

“We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication,” he wrote. “It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city.”

This year’s MIA performers include Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Philly-bred MC, Meek Mill.