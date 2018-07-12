With less than a week of rest since headlining 2018 Essence Festival, Mary J. Blige has dropped “Only Love,” a disco-inspired single that’s bound to take leave R&B fans uplifted and reminiscent.

In an Instagram post shared by the singer, Blige took the time to share her current headspace and share some insight as to what inspired the record.

“I’ve been in the studio working on new music and was excited to share a little bit with you all. I had a year of so many ups and downs and have come out the other side with a renewed spirit and a fresh perspective. I’m entering my next chapter with an open mind and heart. ONLY LOVE is where I am right now and I couldn’t keep it to myself any longer!!! #sisterlove #onlylove 🔗 in bio”

It appears that the Pop and Oak-produced “Only Love” isn’t the only music we should expect to hear from the R&B idol. While Blige first teased the record on Instagram 6 months ago, fans have been left in the dark since. Hopefully, this release hints that the album is coming sooner than later.

Listen to the spirited track on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal below.

