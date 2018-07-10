Mary J. Blige is growing her business portfolio. The Queen of hip hop soul and her friend, Simone I. Smith, recently launched a new jewelry called, Sister Love.

Blige and Smith, who is also LL Cool J’s wife, released their debut accessory, the “Queen Hoops Earrings,” at the 2018 Essence Festival this past weekend. Although the one-of-a-kind big hoop earrings sold out at the event, limited quantities of the “Queen Hoop Earrings,” which retail for $199, are available for purchase at SisterLoveMJB.com.

“What made me want to work with Simone is she already created an amazingly successful jewelry line and all the pieces are things that I love, and she also has an amazing fashion sense,” Blige said in a statement. “I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense with her and creating some things I dream about and I know other women are dreaming about.”

CREDIT: ID PR

“It’s an exhilarating and proud feeling to partner with my girl’—a divine woman full of black girl magic. As women working together, it’s important to be able to adjust each other’s crowns, instead of tearing each other down,” added Smith, whose first jewelry line launched in 2011, after she underwent surgery for stage three bone cancer. The collection started with a lollipop pendant (an homage to her husband’s 1997 track “Candy Girl,”) and has expanded to a large assortment of hoop earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings.

With Sister Love, Smith and Blige want to spread a message of positivity and empowerment. “We are working together with this collaboration to celebrate our friendship and successes and empower others from our strength of supporting each other.”