Master P reportedly hosted a rally in New Orleans on Thursday (July 5), calling for the immediate release of his brother C-Murder, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 2009 murder conviction. VIBE reported that two key witnesses from the trial have recanted their testimonies, alleging that they were coerced to do so by crooked police.

In video shared of the rally, Master P demanded that his brother be released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. “It’s time for him to come home,” Master P said in the video shared by Nola.com. “They have no more witnesses. They already came and recanted their statements.”

A “Free Corey Miller” (C-Murder’s government name) also broke out during the rally. “I want this to be about innocent people that are incarcerated,” Master P added once the chant had subsided. “Corey told me, he say, ‘If somebody committed a crime, they should be incarcerated.’ I mean, he’s a tough guy, he’s not perfect. But he told me, he said, ‘Big brother, I know I made a lot of mistakes. I named myself what I named myself. I’ve been convicted for my music but you know what? That can’t stop an innocent man and music is not a crime and naming yourself something is not a crime.’”

Master P continued: “Evidence shows that he is innocent. We can’t wait to get him home. We love y’all. We gonna keep supporting this movement.”

As previously reported, C-Murder is serving a life sentence for the death of 16-year-old Steven Thomas in 2002. While Master P and the rest of the Miller family have maintained C-Murder’s innocence throughout the years, the recent muscle put behind his prison release stems from two key witnesses who recanted their testimonies that aided in C-Murder’s conviction.

VIBE spoke exclusively with C-Murder’s attorney Paul Barker and friends, where they stated that everyone is optimistic that C-Murder’s case will get thrown out.

See what went down at the rally in the video above.