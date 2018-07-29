Maxwell Releases More Details Behind ’50 Intimate Nights Live’ Tour
Fans have a lot to look forward to at Maxwell’s upcoming tour. The R&B titan dropped a few hints on what’s to come in September, like possible reworked versions of his classic MTV Unplugged set.
Sharing Sunday (July 29), the “Gods” singer didn’t post the exact set from the 1997 MTV Unplugged show, but a performance of “Gotta Get Closer” from the Hard Rock Cafe from the same year. The stirring track was a clever cover of Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 single, “Closer.”
The tour, perfectly titled “50 Intimate Nights Live,” will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his sophomore album Embrya. The singer announced Monday (July 23) new music would be performed on the tour from the forthcoming album BlackSummer’sNIGHT.
The album will finalize his trilogy that began in 2009 with BLACKsummers’Night (“Pretty Wings,” “Bad Habits”) and continued with 2016’s BlackSUMMERS’night (“Lake By The Ocean,” “Gods”).
The R&B crooner recently released the single “We Never Saw It Coming” in June paired with the short film, This Glass House. Variety notes the video was directed by Jay Z collaborators Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (“Kill Jay-Z”).
Tickets for the ’50 Intimate Nights Live’ tour can be copped here.
See the North American dates below.
“50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates:
9/27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
9/28 – Durham, NC – The Art of Cool Festival
9/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall
10/4 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/5 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/6 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
10/8 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/10 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium
10/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
10/14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
10/16 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
10/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
10/20 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Concert Hall
10/21 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
10/24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
10/25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
10/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
11/2 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
11/3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
11/8 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
11/9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater
11/14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/15 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
11/18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
11/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace
11/24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
11/26 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
11/29 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre At Westbury
12/1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
12/2 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
12/3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
12/5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/8 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater
12/9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre