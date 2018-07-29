Fans have a lot to look forward to at Maxwell’s upcoming tour. The R&B titan dropped a few hints on what’s to come in September, like possible reworked versions of his classic MTV Unplugged set.

Sharing Sunday (July 29), the “Gods” singer didn’t post the exact set from the 1997 MTV Unplugged show, but a performance of “Gotta Get Closer” from the Hard Rock Cafe from the same year. The stirring track was a clever cover of Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 single, “Closer.”

The tour, perfectly titled “50 Intimate Nights Live,” will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his sophomore album Embrya. The singer announced Monday (July 23) new music would be performed on the tour from the forthcoming album BlackSummer’sNIGHT.

The album will finalize his trilogy that began in 2009 with BLACKsummers’Night (“Pretty Wings,” “Bad Habits”) and continued with 2016’s BlackSUMMERS’night (“Lake By The Ocean,” “Gods”).

The R&B crooner recently released the single “We Never Saw It Coming” in June paired with the short film, This Glass House. Variety notes the video was directed by Jay Z collaborators Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (“Kill Jay-Z”).

Tickets for the ’50 Intimate Nights Live’ tour can be copped here.

See the North American dates below.

“50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates:

9/27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

9/28 – Durham, NC – The Art of Cool Festival

9/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall

10/4 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/5 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/6 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

10/8 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/10 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

10/16 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at the Event Center

10/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

10/20 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Concert Hall

10/21 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

10/24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

10/25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

10/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

11/2 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

11/3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11/4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort

11/8 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

11/9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

11/14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

11/15 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

11/18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

11/24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

11/26 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

11/29 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre At Westbury

12/1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

12/2 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

12/8 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater

12/9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre