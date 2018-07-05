After a few days of the project unofficially floating around the internet, Meek Mill’s new EP Legends Of The Summer is expected to drop sooner than later. The Philly rapper made the first official announcement on his Instagram account earlier today (July 5), teasing both the album artwork and the first track of the project, “Millidelphia” (feat. Swizz Beatz).

this is 2 stroke not 4 stroke! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Minutes later, Meek posted a second IG video, this time teasing Jeremih and PnB vocals off his softer, more intimate track “Dangerous” (feat. Jeremih & PnB Rock).

In its entirety, the EP is 4 tracks long and includes his latest single “Stay Woke” featuring Miguel. Other contributors include Swizz Beatz, PnB Rock, and Jeremih, with Meek spitting solo on only one track.

View the alleged tracklist, courtesy of Genius, below.

1. “Millidelphia” (feat. Swizz Beatz)

2. “Dangerous” (feat. Jeremih and PnB Rock)

3. “1 am”

4. “Stay Woke” (feat. Miguel)

