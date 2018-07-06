Since he was released from prison in April, Meek Mill’s focus has been in overdrive. Upon his release, the Philly bull took his time getting back into the studio. But that all changed this week. The Dreamchaser finally unleashed his latest EP, Legends of the Summer.

The four song offering features the socially aware “Stay Woke,” which he premiered at the 2018 BET Awards, the turn-up anthem, “1AM,” and a record called “Dangerous’ for the ladies. This is Meek’s first release since his Wins & Losses album in June 2017.

In related Meek news, Judge Genece E. Brinkley denied the rapper’s petition for relief from the drug case which he’s been on probation on for a decade now. Meek’s plea results from claims that the police officer who initially arrested Meek back in 2008 was a crooked cop.

Listen to Meek Mill’s new Legends of the Summer EP below.

