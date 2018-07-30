Melyssa Ford Shares Update After Near-Fatal Car Accident

Media personality Melyssa Ford has spoken out for the first time since a near-fatal car accident left her with a fractured skull among other injuries.

Speaking about the June 29 incident, Ford says she’s been humbled by the amount of love and support she’s received. Ford was injured in the crash after her Jeep was reportedly clipped by an 18-wheeler. The truck didn’t stop, but many other pedestrians did to help pull the 41-year-old out of the wreckage.

In an accompanying post, Ford went into the detail about how the EMT and other drivers essentially saved her life.

“Due to my skull fracture and concussion, there are parts I may never remember. What I do know now, after seeing photos and hearing the accounts from people that came to my rescue before the EMT’s, is that some incredible human beings stopped to pull me from the wreckage of my Jeep, risking their lives not knowing if the car was at risk of catching fire,” she said. “They removed their own clothing to place under and around my head to hold the gaping wound to my skull closed and held a hat over my face to shield me from the sun. Just days before, I had been having a moment where I feared for humanity. Where it seemed we were more interested in capturing a moment rather than helping a soul in need. My fears were put to rest, by the quick thinking and compassionate actions of the Good Samaritans that helped me, the fast-acting EMT workers and trauma staff and Huntington Memorial hospital and by the overwhelming outpouring of support that I’ve received from people all over the world. I’m humbled by the love and care and concern I’ve received.”

Friend and fellow model/actress Claudia Jordan created a GoFundMe for Ford’s medical expenses. So far, fans have raised over $20,000.

“Much appreciation to all the people who have sent well wishes, prayed for Melyssa & also thank you to the people that donated to her GoFundMe,” Jordan shared on Instagram Sunday (July 29). “You all are too sweet and are so appreciated. Life is short my friends—- let’s spend our days here showing more love and support and less negativity!”

Watch Ford’s message below.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

READ MORE: BET’s ‘VIXEN’ Documentary Shines A Light On The Legacy Of Video Girls