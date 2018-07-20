According to reports, there is a chance that players from the Miami Dolphins could be suspended for up to four games if they choose to kneel during the National Anthem this upcoming 2018-2019 NFL season.

ESPN writes that a new nine-page discipline document obtained by the Associated Press features the “Proper Anthem Conduct” section, which classifies anthem protests as “conduct detrimental to the club,” which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension and/or a fine.

“The NFL required each team to submit their rules regarding the anthem before their players reported to training camp,” the Dolphins said. “We will address this issue once the season starts. All options are still open.”

The Dolphins reportedly haven’t made a final decision about the possible new procedure, however, each NFL team is being required to submit rules to their players about the anthem before training camp. Since the Florida team is one of the first teams to have players report to training camp, they’re one of the first teams who will have to submit the paperwork.

“Miami’s anthem policy comes after the NFL decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn’t stand during the national anthem while on the field,” ESPN reports. “The league left the punishment of players up to the teams. None of the team policies has been made public.”

