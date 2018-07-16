One of the hottest tickets in town is obviously Beyonce and JAY Z’s On The Run II Tour, and it looks like high-profile figures are getting in on the fun.

Michelle Obama and her youngest daughter Sasha were both spotted enjoying the couple’s hits during their tour stop in Paris, and we couldn’t get enough of the energy the former First Lady was letting loose during the concert.

During the Jigga Man’s performance of “On To The Next One,” Mrs. Obama and Bey’s mother Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson were spotted at the side of the stage dancing along.

Michelle was wearing a white blouse and heels, and showed off her legs, while Ms. Tina wore a patterned shirt and red pants. While Ms. Tina took a break from dancing to sit down, Mrs. Obama kept the good times rolling and continued to move along to the rapper’s set.

Sasha herself is no stranger to a hip-hop concert. She was photographed choppin’ it up with Cardi B and Offset during this year’s Broccoli City Music Festival. She also went to Chicago in 2014 with her sister Malia and her mother during the first On The Run tour.

Check out some of the videos and pictures of the mother-daughter duo at the show.