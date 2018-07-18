After numerous versions of unofficial remixes of “Drip” surfaced, Migos have finally unveiled the song’s official remix featuring Future, Young Thug, and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Backed by an up-tempo, and flute-centric backdrop– courtesy of Cassius Jay–the trio, Hendrix, Thugga and Juan lay down sauce all over the track, touching on the usual topics of sex, money and drugs: “Take-Takeoff/Came through drippin’ (drippin’)/I ain’t never slippin’, I’m a pimp (pimp)/Fu*kin’ with a quarter million,” raps Takeoff.

Juan, Thugga, and Future kick in the back door with Super Slimy verses as well.

“Drip” originally appeared on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album. However, Mrs. Kiari Kendrell Cephus doesn’t appear on the remix.

In case you’ve had your head buried under a rock, the Cephus’ welcomed a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, into the world on July 10. Baby Kulture came after Cardi unveiled the news that she and Offset were married in a secret ceremony back in Sept. 2017.

Listen to “Drip” Remix above.

READ MORE: Migos Performs “Walk It Talk It” And “Stir Fry” At 2018 BET Awards