Miguel’s hold on his interpretation of modern-day R&B refuses to loosen with his latest release. To be a part of new music Fridays, the California native dropped “Python,” his current single since his 2017 album War & Leisure.

After teasing his Instagram fans on the making of “Python,” the 32-year-old artist finally eased his supporters’ urge to hear the final product. His voice serves as a metaphoric snake that once it identifies its prey, there’s no escaping its subdued grip.

“Let me wrap you up in my love/Yeah grip tight I can’t get enough/Grip tight I can’t enough/Won’t you let me wrap you up in my love” Miguel croons.

Within the description on the YouTube upload of the song, Miguel shared that new tunes, presumably including “Python,” will be performed during his Ascension Tour (which begins August 23 in Boston), so there’s more in store. The “Adorn” singer is also reportedly working on a Spanish version of War & Leisure.

