Despite Internet rumors, Missy Elliott announced that she will not be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is given at the MTV Video Music Awards.

There were rumors swirling since the nominees were announced that both the “I’m Better” MC or Christina Aguilera were among the artists considered for this year’s coveted honor. However, Missy took to social media to debunk the chatter.

“I’m seeing a lot of outlets reporting that I’m receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award I wanted to clear it up that I haven’t been listed,” Missy wrote on Twitter Wednesday (Jul. 18). “I am still humbled by the love yall have shown.” In a separate tweet, she wrote “Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled, I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards.”

While Missy seems to be the obvious choice as a recipient for an award for music videos and innovation, it seems like her well-deserved and well-earned honor will continue to be overdue. Previous recipients of the award include Beyonce, Kanye West, Britney Spears and Pink.

This year’s VMAs will be held in New York City. Cardi B racked up 10 nominations, while The Carters, Drake and Childish Gambino follow closely behind with 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

I’m seeing a lot of outlets reporting that I’m receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award I wanted to clear it up that I haven’t been listed. I am still humbled by the love yall have shown❤️ https://t.co/uJBgT6a3MW — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 18, 2018