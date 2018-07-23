It seems like there’s no bad blood between Monica and Brandy, at least not the way Monica tells it. Amid years of reports on their longstanding feud, Monica took a moment out of her Houston concert on Sunday, July 22, to give a shout out to her “sister in music,” Brandy.

“I want to thank my sisters in music. They started out the same time as I did,” she said. She then began by paying homage to the late singer Aaliyah. “How many of y’all love the late, great Aaliyah?” she questioned before the crowd erupted in cheers. “She was just special, one in a million for sure.”

She then showed love to Brandy. “I want y’all to make some noise for the woman – this is the only Grammy I ever won in my whole life, the only time they called a little black girl from the country to the big stage – was with this amazing person, Ms. Brandy Norwood,” she said.

During a recent concert in Houston, R&B Legend Monica dedicated her 1997 hit from the Space Jam soundtrack FOR YOU I WILL to her “sisters in music” Aaliyah and Brandy. Whew! The CLASS!! (Source: YouTube’s MegaKellman) pic.twitter.com/D11wwNAbdT — Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 23, 2018

Before dedicating her 1997 Space Jam single “For You I Will” to the two legends, she sent a message of female empowerment to her fans in the audience. “See, the thing is if we lift each other up, we can do a whole lot,” she urged. “I’m going to do this for my sisters tonight, the one that’s absent and the one traveling around the world doing her thing.”

Monica’s tribute comes nearly three weeks after Brandy caused controversy when she performed a solo, a capella rendition of her 1998 collaboration with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine” at the Essence Festival. During her performance, she altered the single’s original chorus to say “the song is mine,” which was suspected to be a jab at her past collaborator.

As previously noted, Brandy and Monica’s reported feud has lasted nearly two decades. While Brandy has been more public with her distaste for the “So Gone” artist in the past, Monica has usually opted out of the public drama. Maybe her latest tribute will finally put an end to the beef.

Check out the video of Monica’s performance above.

