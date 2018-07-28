From the looks of things, Roseanne Barr is still on many people’s bad sides for her discriminatory comments about Valerie Jarrett that ultimately cost her a cushy TV job. However, at the very least, Mo’Nique is still in her corner.

In a sit-down interview with KTLA, the outspoken comedienne gave her thoughts on why we shouldn’t cancel Roseanne just yet. Mo’Nique insists that even though she said Valerie Jarrett looked like an ape, that doesn’t mean she’s a racist. “Roseanne Barr is my sister in comedy, my universal sister. And what I won’t do is throw her away for making a mistake,” she said.

Mo’Nique’s sympathetic nature towards Barr stems back to a moment when The Roseanne Show actress had her back. When she helmed The Mo’Nique Show, she claims to have had a hard time booking certain talent because the show was “too black.” Roseanne came on the show without a fuss, and have her warm advice to top it off.

“There was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me,” she said. “And they didn’t hear the conversation when the cameras wasn’t rolling. …That woman was giving me some beautiful words.”

Watch the whole interview below.

