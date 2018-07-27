Nas’ Nasir album received mixed reviews from critics and fans. But Esco hasn’t let us down just yet. During an interview with Angie Martinez for iHeartRadio on Thursday (July 26), the QB vet announced that he has been working on an new album since before Nasir.

The self-proclaimed God’s Son also said that he needs to go in a different direction on the forthcoming project, which will include production by RZA and Swizz Beatz.

“Since I did [Nasir], I gotta do something that goes in another direction a little bit,” he said. “So, I’m like finishing up the next one.”

Nas added that his next album would get a birthday in the near future: “It’s not gonna be that long ’cause half of it was already there. I did do something with Swizz. I did stuff with RZA.”

Before Nasir, Nas released Life is Good in 2012, which was led by singles “Daughters” and “The Don.”

