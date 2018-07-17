For nineties kids, the Rugrats were it! The adventures of Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, the twins Phil and Lil DeVille and Hater-In-Chief Angelica Pickles were more than just animated entertainment. The Rugrats made their way into children’s homes and lives. So when it was announced the beloved ’90s cartoon would be rebooted, many were thrilled.

The series’ return includes 26 new episodes of the cast and a live-action film featuring CGI. The series and film will also include new characters.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon said in a statement.

“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie, and pals.”

The series, which premiered 27 years ago was an instant hit. Showcasing life from a baby’s perspective, Tommy and the gang often found themselves in sticky situations as the adults nearby were clueless. Tommy was the ringleader, wobbling about in his pampers. Chuckie was afraid of everything. Phil and Lil ate their boogers (which was gross) but they were always down for the ride and Angelica, the oldest, terrorized them all with her bald-headed doll Cynthia.

Later on in the series, Suzie Carmichael was introduced along with Tommy’s little brother Dylan and Chuckie’s adopted sister Kimmy. The upcoming feature film is slated to hit theaters in November 2020.

But the real question remains: Will Tommy be wearing pants in the reboot?

