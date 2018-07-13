Cardi B is drowning in gifts for her daughter Kulture, but a baby basket from Nicki Minaj isn’t one of them.

Roughly 24 hours after the rapper gave birth, reports surfaced that the fellow rapper sent a Petit Trésor baby basket priced at $5,000 to the Bronx native. Speculation grew on how the gift could be seen as a means to ending their presumed beef. While the two are featured on Migos’ “Motorsport” track last year, Nicki showed disappointment towards Cardi’s lack of enthusiasm about the collaboration. The minor reaction created a riff between their fan bases, despite Cardi sharing that there are no hard feelings towards the Queens-bred entertainer.

As fans quickly celebrated Nicki’s reported gesture, Cardi shared with Hollywood Unlocked that the report wasn’t true. TMZ also confirmed there were no receipts under Nicki or her camp for the purchase.

But Bronx rapper isn’t without presents for baby Kulture. Cardi shared on Instagram several gifts like strollers and baby essentials like pacifiers and diaper bags.

Offset also reportedly purchased several designer items for his baby girl. Some include a Fendi stroller, retailing at $1,600, a Versace changing bag, ($600) a Givenchy teddy bear, ($195) and a customized recliner, ($3,000) for Momma Belcalis.

