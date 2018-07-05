Between admiration and obsession stands fan armies who are missing morals and filters. It’s allowed for the derailment of careers, racist cyberbullying and now the mocking of sexual assault victims.

On Thursday (July 5), Azealia Banks shared her opinion towards a photo of Nicki Minaj embodying a mermaid for her upcoming video, “Bed.”

While many may be subjected just to the rapper’s controversial banter, her discography includes her debut mixtape Fantasea where she also embodies a mermaid. In between playful lingo and songs, Banks has been vocal about the moniker. Her upcoming release Fantasea II: The Second Wave continues the theme.

After sharing her thoughts on Nicki rocking the mermaid get up, she was met with quick insults on social media from critics and members of Nicki’s fan army. One of the most shocking insults was one fan’s decision to reshare an Instagram video from Banks where she tearfully speaks about a reported rape.

In the video from April, Banks recalled how the unidentified man might’ve pressured her into a sexual encounter with a sedative. “One thing led to another,” Banks tearfully said. “[…] I just feel really dumb because it was partially my fault, you know? […] I just feel like a dumbass, such a dummy. I just want to f**kin’ disappear right now. I feel really bad.”

Banks responded to the fan who deleted her tweet. “Now if I go in on your fave about protecting and defending a child molester then it’s well, “What does that have to do with anything?“ Try again.” she tweeted.

The rapper continued to respond to Nicki’s fans while revealing how she sent a song to Nicki for collaboration purposes.

“How I send you a song for a feature and you don’t feature then try to steal the concept. And STILL end up looking like a dragon tail and not a mermaid at all. Like sis,” she tweeted.

Nicki has yet to respond to Azealia’s claims.