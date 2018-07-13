Nicki Minaj is in hot water with some of her fans who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community for agreeing to cover Russia’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine. According to reports, the country has very strict anti-LGTBQ+ laws.

“Russia in 2013 passed a ‘gay propaganda’ ban, making it illegal to promote a host of topics associated with LGBTQ+ rights, including the pride flag,” writes The Hill of the country’s anti-gay policies.

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, took offense to the cover featuring Minaj, which is slated to drop in August 2018. On the cover, the Queens native wears a top with a beaded bodice and clear sleeves, and a short blonde bob with bangs.

“Russia has anti-LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya [a Republic of Russia] supported by Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia,” he wrote. “What’s [email protected], this should’ve been a hard pass.”

Others agreed; one Twitter user wrote, “A strong gay voice calling out this hypocrisy and poor judgments by those who ally themselves to LGBTQ+ is so [needed] and overdue.”

Despite Van Ness’ thoughts on the situation, many devoted Barbz rushed to their Queen’s defense, stating that the issues Russia has with the community have nothing to do with her fans.

“The woman literally logs to promote her new magazine shoot, and the first thing y’all do is attack her over some anti-LGBTQ+ drama with Russia that has absolutely nothing to do with her,” one fan wrote. “You all are obsessed with trying to tear Nicki Minaj down, & it’s very creepy + disturbing.”

Thoughts? Do you think Nicki should have thought this through? Sound off below. See more pics from her shoot over on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram page.

