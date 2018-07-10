Reggaeton icon Nicky Jam has linked with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot as the newest ambassador and the first from Latin music. As a long-time friend of the brand, singer-songwriter now joins the likes of Usain Bolt, Dwayne Wade, and Floyd Mayweather. Jam is the third musical artist to be added to Hublot’s “ambassador” list, along with Chinese pianist Lang Lang and English Band Depeche Mode.

“It’s an immense privilege for me, as a real watch enthusiast, to become the ambassador for a Swiss watchmaking brand like Hublot” exclaimed Jam in a statement. “In Latin America, Hublot is an absolute reference thanks to the technical quality and incomparable aesthetics of its watches.”

Real name Nick Rivera Caminero, the chart-topping star has been adding hits to his discography since his 2015 breakthrough with “El Perdon,” an admired trait at Hublot.

“Nicky is driven by a talent that has made him into a global star, with his hits getting the whole world dancing. A positive energy leading to success, a value shared by Hublot” said Richardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. “We will certainly commemorate this Football World Cup by celebrating with his music! At Hublot, it’s party time.”

Known for breaking boundaries and setting trends, the “X” singer is also part of the Hublot Loves Football movement, since he is the credited writer for “Live it Up” (feat. Will Smith and Era Istrefi), the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Nicky Jam Talks ‘Fénix’ Album and Upcoming Netflix Series ‘El Ganador’