The internet has dubbed a 5-year-old Nigerian child “the most beautiful girl in the world” after her portraits went viral on social media.

Jare Ijalana’s gorgeous portraits caught the attention of many last week when wedding photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa shared them as part of a project. The photos below had a deeper meaning as the child’s poses aren’t childlike, but wiser to showcase the transition into adulthood.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Bamuyiwa says Jare is just as an angelic as she looks and although she isn’t a professional model, has the potential to be one.

“All I want is for everyone to see Jare’s powerful potential,” he said. “I want the photo to speak to her when she has reached her adulthood.”

Jare’s mother also allows her other daughters Jomi, seven, and Joba, 10, to model leisurely. Since the attention of Jare’s portraits, the girls now have an Instagram account titled The J3 Sisters with over 80,000 followers.

The viral “most beautiful girl in the world” movement took off in the early 2010s when France native Thylane Blondeau was given the title for her own stunning photo at the age of six. Things worked out in her favor as the now 17-year-old travels the world shooting for campaigns like L’Oréal, Juicy Couture and Ralph Lauren.

17 !!!!!! 💋🎊🎁🎂 A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on Apr 4, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

The photos (including the unaltered photos) showcase the importance of natural beauty with black children, a topic that is often overlooked. As Jare received praise for her photos, she’s also been met with criticism by those accusing the photographer of enhancing her looks.

In the end, we’re sure that Jare will be on her way to the catwalk.

See more photos here.