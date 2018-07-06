Nike recently announced its latest Zoom Fly SP sneaker in a new style. The new “Light Bone” style is bound to be summer’s breakout shoe.

According to Sole Collector, The new runner features a neutral color palette of white, cream, and a smidge of tan detailing. While keeping most of its accent colors to a minimum – only sporting hints of yellow at the heel – it shows off its translucent features.

Nike’s Light Bone Zoom Fly SP has not been scheduled for an official release date in the United States as of yet, but it is currently available at the Germain retailer, Outback. It also comes in an assortment of other colorways, including Citron, Crimson, Ludon and Black/Lightbone-White. With the shoe running for around $200, it should be hitting U.S. stores sometime this summer.

Check out the sleek new kicks in Light Bone in the photos below.

