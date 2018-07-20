Offset was arrested in Jonesboro, Ga. Friday (July 20) after police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found guns in his car, TMZ reports.

The Atlanta native, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was driving a 2014 white Porche 911 Carrera with tinted windows, when police pulled him over for allegedly making an improper lane change. Police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car as well.

Authorities found three weapons in the car, along with $107,000 in cash, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Offset was in the vehicle with his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, who was also arrested.

Since Offset is a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have firearms. Though it’s unclear if the reported weapons found actually belonged to him.

Authorities charged the 26-year-old rapper with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and improper lane change.

At press time, Clayton County Jail records show that Offset remains in custody with no apparent bail amount for the gun charges.