A collective swoon reverberated across social media when it was revealed Oprah Winfrey landed the August 2018 cover of British Vogue. The media mogul, philanthropist, and network owner sat with Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful for an interview after her photo shoot to discuss what it’s like being the Oprah Winfrey.

“I’m the easiest interview you’re ever gonna have,” Winfrey said kissing Enniful’s cheek. “Yes, because I’ve done it and I know what it’s like to be on that side, so I try to give as much as I can.”

Against a white backdrop, Enniful asked Winfrey a series of rapid-fire questions ranging from what’s her favorite comfort food (pasta and bread) to what’s her greatest luxury (having a private plane.)

Enniful then questioned Winfrey what would she do if she were unrecognizable for a day. Winfrey said she loves her life and doesn’t desire the anonymity. The billionaire then spoke about googling herself for the first time and discovering tidbits about herself she didn’t know.

“I googled myself the other day for the first time and I was reading,” she said shaking her head. “I was like ‘I am so impressed with myself. This is what I didn’t know: That I was the first African-American self-made billionaire, did not know that. Donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African-American and I said, ‘This is really good.’ “

Wow! Who knew? Watch the full interview below.

