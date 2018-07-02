In just four months, Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” has done numbers by landing at the top position of a majority of Latin countries, holding the No. 1 spot on the Global Charts for four consecutive weeks and having more than 970 million YouTube views since its release.

Undoubtedly geared to continue this trend, Jam and Balvin followed their global success by releasing the official remix to their hit song. Crowned as the biggest names in reggaeton, the two increase their star power by bringing Latin Pop sensation Maluma and rising Latin Urban artist Ozuna to the track. By combining Columbian and Puerto Rican flare, the single has collected over 10 million streams on YouTube in just three days.

Ozuna has been the No. 1 artist on YouTube for the last 20 weeks and Maluma, one of the leading voices in Latin music, has conquered international markets with his range of musical flavor. By fusing Afro-Caribbean rhythms with dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and trap, the “X” remix will likely be in heavy rotation all summer.

Stream the track below.